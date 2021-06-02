At a glance

Liquid metal coolant – The proposed Natrium nuclear power plant uses a 345 MWe reactor that is different from previously built nuclear power plants. Instead of water used as a coolant, the sodium-cooled fast reactor uses liquid metal (sodium) as a coolant instead of water, what is typically used in U.S. commercial nuclear power plants. This allows for the coolant to operate at higher temperatures and lower pressures than current reactors—improving the efficiency and safety of the system, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

MWe - This is a megawatt of electrical power. The proposed DOE, Rocky Mountain Power and Bill Gates’ TerraPower Natrium reactor is billed to produce 345 MWe, possibly 500 MWe for short periods, according to the DOE.

Other nukes – By comparison, the R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant in New York is the smallest nuclear power plant in the U.S., has a net electricity generating capacity of about 581 megawatts. The Palo Verde nuclear power plant in Arizona is the largest nuclear power plant in the U. S. with three reactors and it generates about 3,937 MW. The Prairie Island nuclear plant in Minnesota has two reactors, each with about 520 MW capacity.