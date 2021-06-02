CHEYENNE – In a step toward diversifying the state’s energy economy, Wyoming will be the site of a new nuclear energy plant, Gov. Mark Gordon announced at a Wednesday morning news conference.
The initiative is a partnership between the U.S. Department of Energy, Rocky Mountain Power and Bill Gates’ TerraPower to build a Natrium reactor at an existing coal-fired power plant location somewhere in the state.
“Today's announcement really, truly is game changing and monumental for Wyoming,” Gordon said.
The project will be funded through the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program.
The plan has the backing of U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Wyoming House Speaker Eric Barlow and Senate President Dan Dockstader, who appeared at the news conference.
The plant will replace one of the state’s four coal-fired Rocky Mountain Power plants, but the exact location hasn't been determined.
Gordon stressed job creation opportunities and the ease with which those working in coal could transition to nuclear job. He also said the plant would not mitigate the need to continue working on carbon-capture technology.
TerraPower was founded by Gates and others in 2008 in a step toward developing nuclear energy in the private sector “to meet growing electricity needs, mitigate climate change and lift billions out of poverty” with advances in nuclear technology and computing previously unavailable to the industry, according to the company’s website.
“To succeed, we will need more than just money. We will need thousands of highly skilled workers to help us build a Natrium plant, and hundreds more workers to operate it for decades to come,” TerraPower President and CEO Chuck Levesque said during the news conference. “That's a big part of why we're here in Wyoming: Wyoming knows how to build and operate energy facilities. We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to deploy advanced nuclear technologies in time to put our country on a path to achieve net zero.”
Gates appeared via a video message, touting the state as an ideal place to support the new plant, and the new plant as a vital addition to Wyoming’s economy.
“We all know that there are big transitions happening in energy, but as someone who has worked in the rapidly changing field of computing his entire life, I know that innovation is the key to maintaining leadership,” Gates said.
