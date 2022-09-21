CASPER – As persistently high natural gas prices renew a dispute between environmental and industry groups over conservation practices at oil and gas wells, there remains little overlap on how losses of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, should be regulated.

Wells that produce often also produce some natural gas. In the weeks after a well is drilled, before operators are equipped to capture that gas and transport it to buyers, that natural gas – a highly flammable fuel composed mostly of methane – is often released or burned off. The same may happen even after the necessary infrastructure is in place if excess gas becomes a safety risk.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus