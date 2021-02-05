CHEYENNE – Across the country, a number of traditional oil refinery-owning companies are looking at renewable diesel as a way to boost profits, while also lessening impacts on the environment from greenhouse gases. That trend includes HollyFrontier’s Cheyenne refinery.
The Dallas-based company is one of a handful of U.S. firms spending roughly $2 billion to retool refineries to produce the fuel made from feedstock, vegetable oils and waste cooking oils over the next four years, according to the New York Times.
“It’s not really a new technology, so much as it’s a new market,” University of Wyoming energy economist Rob Godby said. “There’s a lot more demand from consumers for green diesel and diesel made from these waste products; it has a lot of attractive properties for people that are concerned about the environment and replacing petroleum-based diesel.”
The overhaul of HollyFrontier’s Cheyenne refinery is currently in the public comment period of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s permitting process, which will close at 5 p.m. March 5.
The new operation, working under the name of Cheyenne Renewable Diesel Company, plans to transform oils and products that would otherwise sit in landfills into a renewable diesel fuel that is chemically identical to petroleum diesel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The product can be used in existing infrastructure – pipelines, storage tanks and diesel engines.
HollyFrontier’s processing units that don’t translate to renewable diesel production will be permanently shut down, and all existing permits for HollyFrontier will be rescinded.
According to the DEQ, a public hearing on the matter will be conducted only if, in the opinion of the administrator, sufficient interest is generated or if a public commenter so requests. Comments submitted by email will not be included in the administrative record, so any comments should be directed to: Nancy Vehr, Administrator, Division of Air Quality, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 W. 17th St., or faxed to 307-635-1784. Your comment should reference A0011286.
What’s in store for 2700 E. Fifth St.
The operation will be much more scaled back than the refinery’s, as HollyFrontier laid off about 200 employees last summer in anticipation of the pivot to renewable diesel. When that was announced, HollyFrontier officials said 80 employees will be brought back to work when the transition is complete, which is expected to be the first quarter of 2022.
While UW’s Godby said major improvements will be seen in the level of emissions – with renewable diesel operations using carbon already in the global cycle, instead of digging up more carbon to add to the cycle, therefore reducing greenhouse gas emissions – Gov. Mark Gordon’s spokesperson, Michael Pearlman, told the Tribune Eagle in an email that renewable diesel would have “little positive impact to Wyoming” at this time.
“The switch to renewable diesel at Holly Frontier will cost Wyoming and Cheyenne jobs, and there is no guarantee that any Wyoming products will be used as feedstock,” Pearlman wrote, adding, “On the positive side, it’s good that the refinery is still operating, even if it is at a reduced level.”
Godby also added that Cheyenne and Laramie County should expect to see a decline in local tax revenue from the scaled-back operations.
Still, HollyFrontier is investing $125 million to $175 million on the transition in Cheyenne, with hopes of providing 90 million gallons of renewable diesel a year from the local facility. According to the Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center, just five plants across the country produce renewable diesel right now, with a combined capacity of nearly 400 million gallons per year.
All together, HollyFrontier expects to invest between $650 million and $750 million in its renewables business by 2022, with an expected aggregate internal rate of return of 20% to 30%.
“Demand for renewable diesel, as well as other lower-carbon fuels, is growing and taking market share based on both consumer preferences and support from substantial federal and state government incentive programs. ... After 86 years as a petroleum refinery, Cheyenne will take on a new challenge,” HollyFrontier CEO Mike Jennings said in a news release after the announcement.
The market for such fuel really took off in 2011, when California implemented its Low Carbon Fuel Standard, which required sharp cuts in carbon emissions from fuel used for transportation. Under that program, low carbon fuels below the benchmark generate credits, while fuels above the benchmark generate deficits. Companies that have deficits can purchase credits from low-carbon producers, creating a bigger incentive to shift toward renewables.
A gallon of renewable diesel can currently earn around $1.50 under that program, according to the New York Times, which is why the majority of renewable diesel consumption comes from the Golden State.
“Part of that market demand is due to carbon-neutral policies being implemented in large markets like California, and that’s certainly incentivized the development of larger scale manufacturing facilities that can take advantage of those economies of scale to produce at lower price to supply those markets,” Godby said. “If states enact these policies that expand credit trading, then certainly that will also create demand for this and potentially incentivize wider use of it.”