Oil rig

A rig drills near a ranch home in the southern Powder River Basin in December 2019.

 Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile.com

CASPER – Wyoming’s oil and gas industry will not appeal a federal judge’s ruling this summer that the federal government legally paused new oil and gas leasing during the first quarter of 2021.

U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sided with the Biden administration and several environmental groups – and against the state, Western Energy Alliance and the Petroleum Association of Wyoming – in the Sept. 2 decision.

