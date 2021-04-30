The American Lung Association gave Sublette County an F for ozone pollution, underscoring a persistent health danger believed to be caused by gas-field emissions, snow cover, little wind, winter sunshine and other factors.Critics of the Sublette pollution have likened air quality there on bad days to that in Los Angeles.

In 2019 the DEQ cited Ultra Resources Inc. alleging seven violations of air-quality regulations in the Upper Green River Basin. The citations followed a winter season during which ozone in the area violated federal health standards 10 times.

Inspectors that year documented 115 instances where Ultra ran afoul of permitting requirements in the area. Inspectors found “compliance issues” at seven Ultra sites and at 18 oil and gas sites operated by other companies.

Courtesy photo