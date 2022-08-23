Wyonics research

University of Wyoming undergraduate student Declan McDonald opens a tube furnace at a research lab on the UW campus. McDonald is one of the local higher-education students working on a project for Laramie-based Wyonics.

 Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang

For the owners of Wyonics, success literally comes down to the tiniest details.

The business, which focuses on creating complex, sustainable technologies, has received a $1.15 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to continue its work in micro- and nanoparticle manipulation.

Kristin Di Bona

Wyonics owner Kristin Di Bona stands in front of a prototype at the Wyonics office in Laramie. The business just received a grant from the Department of Energy to continue its work with micro- and nanoparticles.
Wyonics research

University of Wyoming undergraduate student Declan McDonald looks through a microscope in a lab on the UW campus. McDonald is one of the local students helping with the Wyonics project.
UW particles

Particles that measure about 5 microns in diameter spell out "UW" after being arranged using a Wyonics instrument and viewed through micoscope.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus