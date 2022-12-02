Carbon County Wind Farm

Wind farms currently dot Carbon County’s landscape. The completion of an environmental assessment for the Two Rivers Wind Energy Project was another step toward bringing more wind turbines to Carbon and Albany counties.

 Rawlins Times/file photo

The Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are accepting public comments on a report outlining the potential environmental impacts of the Two Rivers Wind Energy Project.

The project, set to be installed in Albany and Carbon counties, is a partnership between BluEarth Renewables and Clearway Energy Group. Planning for the wind farm began in 2016, and it is expected to begin commercial operations in 2024, according to the BluEarth project webpage.

