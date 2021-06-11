PINEDALE (WNE) — What’s in a name? With its acquisition of Pinedale Energy Partners Operators’ assets, the Anticline’s largest natural gas producer is changing its name again to pursue a new image.
With the continued downturn in natural gas prices and a competitive market, Ultra is carving a new niche to distinguish itself as an environmentally friendly operator with lowered emissions and more efficient equipment.
“Along with our name change, we have changed our mission – to advance modern life by producing natural gas in a safe, environmentally-responsible, and cost-conscious manner – and these changes reflect these new commitments,” said PureWest CEO Christopher Valdez.
It has partnered with Project Canary to certify its wells as TrustWell “responsibly sourced gas” and will have 871 wells certified this year and the rest by the end of next year, he said.
Between Pinedale and Denver, PureWest now has about 150 employees. Valdez declined to say how many from PEPO were retained after Ultra took over.
“We operate in one of the most stringent regulatory environments in the country,” Valdez said last week. “We’ve taken the momentum of reaching the high bar set for us by (Wyoming and federal) regulatory agencies and continued to innovate and advance a number of voluntary initiatives.”
Those include quarterly camera-based leak inspections on all facilities, which he said shows “one of the lowest methane intensity rates in the country – 0.04 percent.