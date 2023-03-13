Wind energy FILE

NextEra Energy windmills spin on the Belvoir Ranch west of Cheyenne.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CASPER — Private wind farm developers will retain the same right to eminent domain afforded to other energy projects, after Gov. Mark Gordon blocked an attempt by state lawmakers this winter to bring back a wind-specific land-use restriction.

Under current state law, companies building energy generation facilities have the right to sight some infrastructure — including power lines used to carry electricity away from wind turbines — on private property, even if landowners say no.

