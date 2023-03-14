Jim Bridger substation

A substation collects power from the Jim Bridger plant to connect to the electrical grid on Jan. 19, 2022.

 Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile

CASPER — Rocky Mountain Power submitted its largest proposed rate increase in over a decade to state regulators recently. But the process of having the changes approved will be lengthy — and thorough.

“The burden of proof is always on the public utility,” said Anthony Ornelas, administrator of the Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate. It’ll be up to Rocky Mountain Power to provide sufficient evidence, he said, “that the requests that they have made are just, reasonable and in the public interest.”

