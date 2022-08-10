Power outage

Traffic going in all directions at Grand Avenue and 4th Street treat the intersection as a four-way stop as traffic lights are inoperable after a power outage hit the area about 1:35 p.m. Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Power reports nearly 9,800 customers are without power with an estimated time for repairs of 9:30 p.m.

 Greg Johnson/Boomerang

Nearly 9,800 Rocky Mountain Power customers were in the dark for hours after a failure at a Laramie substation cut electricity a little after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Although Rocky Mountain Power had estimated some people may have to wait until about 1 a.m. to have their power restored, repair work progressed to the point where power began to be systematically restored just after 5 p.m., according to a spokesperson for PacifiCorp, RMP’s parent company.

