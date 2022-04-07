These are the members of the Wyoming Public Service Commission, pictured from left to right: Deputy Chairman Mike Robinson, Chairman Chris Petrie and Commissioner Mary Throne. Photo taken during the commissioners' April 5, 2022, meeting. Jonathan Make/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Five entities got the regulatory green light Tuesday to take part in a proceeding about a multimillion-dollar, multi-year power project envisioned by the local electric utility.
At the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s meeting on Tuesday, the PSC members quickly approved without much discussion the petitions to intervene in the proceeding about Black Hills Energy and its Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power’s Ready Wyoming transmission expansion project. Staff of the agency recommended the commissioners approve these five petitions from outside parties.
As expected, there was no public or stakeholder discussion about these requests at the regulators’ meeting.
Microsoft, a customer of Black Hills, was among those wanting to take part. Like the other stakeholders, it now can participate.
The others requesting and now being allowed to have similar involvement were Basin Electric Power Cooperative, Powder River Energy Corp., the Wyoming Municipal Power Agency and the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association.