Transmission project has state approvals
A couple-billion-dollar power transmission project spanning several hundred miles and three states now appears to have all of the state utility regulatory approvals it needs for construction to begin.
Last week, the Utah Public Service Commission confirmed to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that it had OK’d the Rocky Mountain Power project. Wyoming’s own PSC also said it had granted permission.
That left Colorado, which, it was speculated, would not need to give the green light to the 400-plus mile project. On Friday, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission confirmed to the WTE that the commission indeed did not need to review the plan.
Rocky Mountain Power’s Energy Gateway South power-line plan “is an interstate project,” according to a spokesperson for the Colorado PUC. It is “not intended to serve any Colorado customers or generators and will likely be addressed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission” as “an interstate facility,” she continued, in her email to the WTE. “Colorado PUC approvals would not be required.”
On Friday afternoon, there was no official word from FERC whether the federal agency needed to review any part of the electric utility’s Energy Gateway South and Gateway West/D-1 plans. For its part, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Thursday had given its final approval for Energy Gateway South.
Rocky Mountain Power, which is part of the Warren Buffett-affiliated Berkshire Hathway holding company, says it hopes to begin construction as soon as next month. However, a state-employed advocate for consumers worried that the project could lead to higher power bills for customers in Wyoming. Other filers at the Wyoming PSC had similar concerns.
There were some supporters of the project. One of them, based on PSC filings, is Interwest Energy Alliance. It describes itself as a regional trade association of renewable energy developers. Some of the power line project may help carry electricity generated by the wind.
“The transmission projects will play an important role to enable interconnection of hundreds of megawatts of new wind in Wyoming and some solar energy in Utah, to increase generation diversity across the Western grid managed by PacifiCorp,” which is the corporate owner of Rocky Mountain Power, wrote a lawyer for the trade group. “Expansion of the grid including large scale transmission lines has been found to increase reliability and help enable the grid to operate during extreme weather events,” added the attorney, Lisa Tormoen Hickey, in an email on Friday to the WTE.