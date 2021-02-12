Wyoming Community Gas is natural gas supplier and a nonprofit managed by a consortium of Wyoming communities. They reinvest part of their revenue back into the member communities each year, and Laramie is one of 24 statewide communities that participates in this program. In 2020, they saw an increase in revenue, which is good news for three prominent Laramie organizations.
“We had a great year, and saw an increase in customers,” said Natalie Flood, senior business development manager for Wyoming Community Gas during the Feb. 2 Laramie City Council meeting. This increase in customers resulted in a $23,868 check that the company will split evenly between three Laramie organizations. The Laramie Soup Kitchen, Laramie Interfaith, and Laramie Downtown Clinic will each receive a check for $7,956.
“It’s been an interesting year. We’ve switched to serving mostly to-go meals because of the pandemic, which has increased our costs. This last year, 80% of our meals were to-go,” said Ted Cramer, executive director of Laramie Soup Kitchen. Laramie Soup Kitchen provides hot, nutritious meals to anyone free-of-charge. This donation comes as a relief to offset their increased costs.
Josh Watanabe, executive director of Laramie Interfaith, echoed Cramer’s appreciation for the donation after a difficult year. He added that Interfaith has seen a rise in need for its services. Interfaith provides assistance to people in emergency situations. They operate a food pantry that is open 34 hours per week, a 24-hour patio pantry, and food delivery to satellite pantries. In addition to food, they also provide emergency assistance with rent, utilities, and unexpected expenses. Watanabe said that the money from Wyoming Community Gas will be go directly back into the community by helping with utilities and stocking their expanded food pantry.
“This year, we saw a growth in our visits. We had a mobile flu clinic, and COVID-19 drive-through testing,” said Pete Gosar, executive director of the Laramie Downtown Clinic. The Downtown Clinic provides low cost and free healthcare to low income individuals. They also provide health education and assist clients in accessing other needed services. Gosar added that money from this donation will be used in the next steps for COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
“Things like this remind us that there is hope for the future after a trying time, and there is resilience in our community,” said Mayor Paul Weaver.