Buckboard Marina just announced that their annual "Hell on Reels" fishing derby is canceled due to the Flaming Gorge Reservoir not having enough kokanee, rainbow and brown trout. 

MCKINNON – The annual Hell on Reels fishing derby at Buckboard Marina has been canceled due to “underlying circumstances”, Tony Valdez, owner of Buckboard Marina, announced.

According to Valdez, there is a big issue with the steady decline in available game fish and size for the public and outdoor sports enthusiasts.

