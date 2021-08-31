CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Health issued a health warning Monday about the rising dangers of blue-green algae blooms, also known as cyanobacteria, in Sloans Lake.
The lake is located in Lions Park, near the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. It is only used for recreational (not including swimming) and irrigation purposes, and is not a part of Cheyenne's drinking water supply.
The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is working to combat any blue-green algae blooms through continuous water monitoring and any necessary treatment.
Blue-green algae forms harmful blooms in slow-moving water during late summer months, when the water temperature increases. The blooms are considered harmful to humans, pets, livestock and wildlife due to the production of toxins and irritants in them.
Although cyanobacteria it is called a bloom, it may appear as green water, small grass clippings, scum, floating mats or spilled paint on the water surface. It may also be attached to rocks, sediment or plants at the bottom of the lake.
During this time, the BOPU is asking residents to follow these recommendations for their safety:
Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of a bloom, especially in areas where cyanobacteria may be dense and form a residue.
Do not ingest water where a bloom may be present. Boiling, using filtration and/or other treatments will not remove toxins.
Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion.
Avoid any water spray-off where a bloom may be present.
Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near a bloom, eat bloom material or lick fur after contact with a bloom.
If people, pets or livestock come into contact with a bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible.
Seek medical attention or a veterinarian if a person or animal is experiencing adverse health effects after exposure to a cyanobacterial bloom. Young children, pregnant women, people with weak immune systems and animals are especially at risk.