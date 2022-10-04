UW campus

First-time students participating in University of Wyoming’s Saddle Up college preparation camp last month before the start of classes enjoy some downtime in Prexy’s Pasture. UW courtesy photo

Two more turkey vultures on the University of Wyoming’s main campus have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

This comes as Wyoming is again documenting cases of HPAI in wildlife after a lull since early June. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Wildlife Health Laboratory, in cooperation with UW’s Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory (WSVL), has documented HPAI in eight wild birds since Sept. 16, including the two turkey vultures at UW.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus