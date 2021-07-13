SHERIDAN (WNE) –- Wyoming Game and Fish Department wildlife managers euthanized a two-year-old male black bear on Monday morning after capturing it along Big Goose Creek between the 8th and 11th street bridges.
Personnel had responded to multiple reports of a bear in the north area of town for more than a week, but previous attempts to immobilize or trap it were unsuccessful.
Based on information from an ear tag, this bear was previously captured in Sheridan on June 20 near the Holly Sugar building off Sugarland Drive. It was released that day in the Bighorn National Forest.
“Unfortunately, after the relocation attempt, the bear returned within approximately ten days and we had no further management options,” said Tim Thomas, Sheridan Wildlife Biologist. “Because it traveled more than 30 miles through quality bear habitat, showed no aversion to being in a residential setting and had received several food rewards of residential garbage in recent days, the decision was made to euthanize it.
"Relocating bears is our preferred management option when possible, but as we see in cases like this, bears will sometimes travel long distances to return to where they were captured and the relocation effort is unsuccessful. This is a very dry year and bears are likely roaming more widely in their search for natural foods.”