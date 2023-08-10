cyanobacterial bloom

A harmful cyanobacterial bloom has been observed at the Granite Springs Reservoir. 

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a harmful cyanobacterial bloom recreational use advisory for the causeway at the city of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities’ Granite Springs Reservoir.

The reservoir is located about 30 miles west of Cheyenne in Curt Gowdy State Park. The causeway is an area west of the Granite Springs Reservoir where Middle Crow Creek flows toward the reservoir. The causeway is separated from the main reservoir by a road.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus