Passengers prepare to board a United Express flight to Denver International Airport on Jan. 1, 2023, inside the terminal at Cheyenne Regional Airport as the flight crew makes its way to the CRJ 200 aircraft, operated by SkyWest. Brian Martin/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A view of downtown Cheyenne, including the Wyoming Capitol, from a United Express flight from Cheyenne Regional Airport to Denver International Airport on Jan. 1, 2023. SkyWest provides service between Cheyenne and DIA aboard its 50-seat CRJ 200 airplanes. Brian Martin/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Commercial airline flights in Cheyenne resumed in November 2021, and, so far, we have gotten off to a good start, with very few delays and cancellations. Most of our issues with flight disruptions come from the operational constraints at the connection in Denver.
Data shows that U.S. airline flight cancellations in 2022 surpassed pre-pandemic levels. In total, airlines canceled more than 128,000 flights from January to June 2022, and, just recently, between Dec. 23 and Dec. 29, the airlines canceled 15,781 flights. Of that number, Southwest canceled 38% of its entire schedule.
The number of flight delays passengers have endured has impacted travel, as well, during the holiday season. Every U.S. airline experienced significant disruptions last month. Weather and other operational challenges have certainly impacted these numbers, but the largest driver of cancellations has been the shortage of pilots and airline workers left over from the pandemic-era employee cuts.
Compared to the national statistics, Cheyenne Regional Airport has fared better than other airports, and our passenger loads are increasing. For the past 12 months, we have seen our passenger numbers improving month over month, resulting in a 64% increase in boardings. This was accomplished despite the runway construction restrictions we faced this past summer, where we had to take a weight and balance limitation and keep some seats vacant on the airplane.
Fortunately, here in Cheyenne, our community understands the importance of having commercial air service, and the vital need to have a link to the national and international transportation system. With the help of the Wyoming Department of Transportation Aeronautics Commission, Laramie County, Visit Cheyenne, city of Cheyenne and the sixth-penny sales tax ballot initiative, we are able to have United Express, operated by SkyWest Airlines, to provide daily flights to United Airlines’ hub in Denver.
SkyWest is committed to our market and other airports in the state. Without their partnership, Cheyenne would not have any air service at all. They support small communities like ours throughout the country, and they are the largest regional airline in the U.S. Through their codeshare partnership with the major airlines, they can connect smaller communities to the major airline hubs.
There are over 400 communities in the United States, including Cheyenne, who rely on the regional airline industry for their access to the transportation grid. Having direct service to an airline hub can provide one-stop access to destinations around the world, and it provides visitors from 49 states and more than 197 countries access to Cheyenne.
Our region here in Southeastern Wyoming earns economic benefits from having airline service, because it supports economic output, attracts business and tourism, supports local economic development, and helps retain jobs that might otherwise be relocated elsewhere.
This vital transportation link also provides mobility for our citizens, economic investment in our region, and connectivity for our local businesses and military installations based in Cheyenne.
Despite our continued success and community support in 2022, we are facing a major roadblock for the calendar years 2023 and 2024. The multi-year runway construction project is severely impacting our efforts to grow air service here in Cheyenne. The project has already impacted this community for the previous two years, and now we are faced with pausing our airline service once again beginning in April.
The final phase of the project consists of replacing nearly 3,600 feet of the main runway, totaling 60,000 square yards of concrete, which entails closing that runway for several months. Due to the limitations of the second, shorter runway 13-31, SkyWest cannot operate their CRJ 200 (50-seat) airplane safely on that runway, and they have no other aircraft to use as a replacement. We have explored all options to avoid this pause in service, but, unfortunately, we have no choice but to ask SkyWest to suspend our airline schedule until the runway work is complete.
In 2024, we are facing another hurdle as we must replace some of the concrete that was installed by the previous contractor in 2022. Their sub-par work necessitates our having to close the intersection of the two runways once again to repair that section that has been determined to be substandard. This will reduce the length of the main runway and necessitate closing the second, shorter runway 13-31 for 30-90 days, and once again we will have to take a seat penalty, but we will have air service for the summer months in 2024.
Despite these constant headwinds, I can assure you that the Cheyenne Regional Airport and its community partners will do everything we can to minimize this disruption. We believe that we can continue our sustained growth once we move past these obstacles.
Tim Bradshaw, A.A.E., is director of aviation at Cheyenne Regional Airport.