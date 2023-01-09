Commercial airline flights in Cheyenne resumed in November 2021, and, so far, we have gotten off to a good start, with very few delays and cancellations. Most of our issues with flight disruptions come from the operational constraints at the connection in Denver.

Data shows that U.S. airline flight cancellations in 2022 surpassed pre-pandemic levels. In total, airlines canceled more than 128,000 flights from January to June 2022, and, just recently, between Dec. 23 and Dec. 29, the airlines canceled 15,781 flights. Of that number, Southwest canceled 38% of its entire schedule.

Tim Bradshaw, A.A.E., is director of aviation at Cheyenne Regional Airport.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus