In honor of Arbor Day, the city of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board hosted a tree planting event at the Dewar Drive exit, off Interstate 80.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

According to a press release from the Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board, the city of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board have focused on the gateway entrances leading into Rock Springs “for years.”

