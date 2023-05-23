ROCK SPRINGS — In honor of Arbor Day, the city of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board hosted a tree planting event at the Dewar Drive exit, off Interstate 80.
According to a press release from the Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board, the city of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board have focused on the gateway entrances leading into Rock Springs “for years.”
“Studies show that the more trees and landscaping a city has, the more people are likely to engage with the public infrastructure and local businesses. Gateways also set the tone for a traveler’s experience, as well,” said Mark Lyon, city of Rock Springs parks superintendent.
Arbor Day, first celebrated in 1872, J. Sterling Morton brought the idea up for the holiday to the Nebraska Board.
To mark the inaugural celebration, more than one million trees were planted across Nebraska.
According to the press release, trees can reduce the erosion of “precious” topsoil by wind and water, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce lifegiving oxygen and provide habitat for wildlife.
“Trees are a renewable resource and increase property values, enhance the economic vitality of business areas and beautify the community,” the press release states.
“Aesthetically appealing landscaping throughout a community not only provides a sense of pride for local residents, but it also provides a positive first impression for visitors to the area,” said Jenissa Meredith, chief executive officer of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism and Board Chair of the Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board.
She added, “Arbor Day is a perfect opportunity to highlight the importance of trees and landscaping to a community and the overall positive impact that trees have on our health and wellbeing.”