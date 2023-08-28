City's arboretum tells the history of cultivating trees and plants in the High Plains

When the Cheyenne Horticultural Field Station was created in 1928, there were no trees on the property. Over the next few years, the area became a lush garden, housing a variety of plant species where workers tested each for resilience in Cheyenne’s harsh climate. This photo was taken in the early 1930s.

 Courtesy/U.S. Department of Agriculture Research Service

CHEYENNE — A once-crucial research site for the U.S. Department of Agriculture could become a Wyoming historic site or park, with approval from several parts of state government.

The High Plains Arboretum, located west of F.E. Warren Air Force Base along Round Top Road and Missile Drive, was once an important site for agricultural research. The USDA used the site starting in 1928 to research what plants could be grown in the area.

