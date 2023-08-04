Mosquito file photo
Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus were first found in Laramie County in mid-June.

CHEYENNE — Abnormally high amounts of rainfall and warmer-than-average temperatures have led to a greater influx of mosquitoes than Cheyenne and Laramie County have seen in recent years, according to pest control and public health officials in the region.

“We definitely have a mosquito population, but it’s not at this level,” said Jennifer Escobedo, environmental health specialist with the Cheyenne-Laramie County Public Health Department. “The Culex tarsalis is the one that carries West Nile (virus). So (our pest control specialists) are specifically trained to identify that.”

