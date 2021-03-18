CHEYENNE – For those anxious to get out after being snowed in for several days, there may be an end in sight.
“Our hope is that we will have every street in Cheyenne, every residential street, at least a path cleared through them in the next 48 hours,” Mayor Patrick Collins said dur- ing a Wednesday after- noon winter storm update.
Collins spoke following declarations of emergency from both Gov. Mark Gordon and the Laramie County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday.
Even with the incremental progress, Collins asked residents to limit their travel as much as possible to ensure enough space on the roads for first responders and public safety personnel.
As for county roads, Laramie County Public Works Director Dave Bumann said that, as of Wednesday afternoon, more than 90% of its 1,500 miles of roadway were open and at least one lane wide.
County crews expect to hit every road by Thursday afternoon, Bumann said, and will continue working through the weekend to widen the drivable road space.
“These guys and gals are tired, they’re weary. ... They’re so dedicated,” he said.
City crews responding with help of contractors
The effort to clear Cheyenne’s streets began in earnest Tuesday, as snow removal crews spent much of Sunday and Monday assisting with fire, police and ambulance calls, Collins said during the update. After an all-out effort to bring as many contractors as possible into the city, there were 26 front-end loaders from the private sector working on snow removal Wednesday within the city.
The city is spending more than $50,000 each day on its efforts to clear residential streets, Collins said, not including the downtown area, or overtime for public safety and public works employees. However, the declarations of emergency could mean some of the money spent by the city as a result of the historic snowstorm could be reimbursed by the federal government.
“We’re going to continue to do this until we’ve responded – I think that’s what you have emergency reserves for – and we’re definitely going to be using those,” Collins said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Western Hills had been completed, and those crews had begun to work on the eastern side of the interstate, and Cheyenne Business Park and Monterey Heights should also have been plowed, Collins said. Work was “mostly done” south of Interstate 80, with crews moving on to plow the downtown area, not including the Downtown Development Authority district. Plowing was ongoing in the area of 19th Street and Logan Avenue.
Efforts to clear snow from downtown began Tuesday night around the state Capitol – 24th Street, 25th Street and some of 23rd Street. Lincolnway reopened early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday night, all city crews were focused on east-west streets downtown, with a private contractor set to focus on the north-south streets.
“We’re doubling our efforts there to try to get the downtown open as soon as possible,” he said.
Because snow has to be hauled away from downtown, crews realized Tuesday night that the process would be “painfully slow,” Collins said – a dump truck would be completely filled every 15 to 20 feet. The city has hired several more dump trucks to help with this process.
Collins thanked Cheyenne Frontier Days officials for opening up their east lot for snow dumping, which will cut down on the distance drivers will have to haul snow.
He also reminded residents that the city does not plow alleyways unless necessary for trash pick-up.
Mail, sanitation services still affected
The city’s sanitation services will not collect trash or recycling until Monday, March 22. Through March 26, residents may place up to four additional bags of garbage by their container for no additional charge, or drop them off at the Transfer Station, 220 N. College Drive, free of charge, though it remains closed until weather conditions improve, along with Happy Jack Landfill and the Compost Facility. Four bags of recyclables can also be dropped off at the Transfer Station free of charge.
Cheyenne Transit Program buses will also resume their regular routes on Monday.
Though mail still could not be delivered Wednesday because of narrow roadways, U.S. Postal Service spokesperson James Boxrud said staff was ready to go for Thursday, provided mail carriers can safely park and navigate streets.
“The next couple days are going to be really busy days for us,” Boxrud said.
Post offices in Cheyenne were open for retail services Wednesday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Interstates 80 and 25 were completely open, with pavement being dry in most areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation website.
“Our crews worked long, hard hours to make that happen – not just plow drivers, but mechanics, the crews coordinating the Transportation Management Center, which handles the online resources like the 511 travel map and webcams, and countless others,” WYDOT spokesperson Jordan Achs said.
Interstate 80 Service Road, U.S. Highway 85 and State Highways 210/Happy Jack Road, 211, 212, 222 and 225 were open near Cheyenne by Wednesday afternoon, though WYDOT warned they may be slick in spots.