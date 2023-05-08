RAWLINS — According to a press release, the city of Rawlins is requesting that residents be mindful and conserve water use until further notice.
Due to the pretreatment wet run test, the low-pressure tank farm is at a reduced level to accommodate the additional flows. Over the last few days, the turbidity (cloudiness) in the spring water has increased, making the water harder to treat.
The press release states, “In good news, the pretreatment plant is up and running! The wet run has been successful, and we are now fine-tuning the operations to treat water most effectively.
“We are now using the pretreatment plant to help treat our springs flow to help produce higher-quality water despite the increased turbidity.”
However, with the increased turbidity and lowered tank levels, the city is requesting that residents be mindful of water usage and conserve when possible.
“Please do not begin irrigating until tank levels are higher. We post tank levels at www.rawlinswy.gov/water. We will keep you informed through our notifications, website, and Facebook as we continue to fill the tanks.”
Interested in receiving news from the city? Sign up for news via email or text at www.rawlinswy.gov/notifyme under “City of Rawlins News.” For more information, please contact Mira Miller, city of Rawlins community relations/PIO, at 307-328-4500 ext. 1022.