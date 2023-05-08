RAWLINS — According to a press release, the city of Rawlins is requesting that residents be mindful and conserve water use until further notice.

Due to the pretreatment wet run test, the low-pressure tank farm is at a reduced level to accommodate the additional flows. Over the last few days, the turbidity (cloudiness) in the spring water has increased, making the water harder to treat.

