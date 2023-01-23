The city will pursue federal funding for two water projects this year, in the hope of increasing security and relieving flooding issues in West Laramie.

Laramie city councilors approved two applications to the State Loan and Investment Board for American Rescue Plan Act local government project funds on Tuesday at a regular council meeting. The first application is for $3.5 million for the Wyoming Avenue and West Laramie stormwater outfall project, and the second application is for $1.2 million for a wellhead buildings upgrade project.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

