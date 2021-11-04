The Albany County Board of Commissioners voted to approve amendments to the county’s Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone regulations following a public hearing Tuesday night.
Commissioners Pete Gosar and Sue Ibarra voted in favor of the amendments. Commissioner Heber Richardson left the meeting moments before the vote was taken, following a lengthy discussion during which he asserted his disagreement with the proposed changes.
“Since we know how I’m going to vote — or not — I’m going to go home and make love to my wife,” he said as he gathered his belongings, put on his jacket, waved to the audience in the commission room and walked out.
Amendments to the APOZ regulations have been in the works for more than two years, prompted by the re-opening of the Tumbleweed Express gas station in 2019 despite an extended closure. The regulations guide development within the area of the county that overlies the Casper Aquifer, a shallow aquifer that supplies more than half of Laramie’s drinking water.
During the public hearing, audience members in person and online expressed passionate opinions in favor of and against changes.
Many of those opposed to the changes are homeowners living in the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone on the east side of Laramie who would be impacted by stricter regulations guiding future development and the maintenance and installation of wastewater systems.
“In typical over-reaching government fashion, these amendments attempt to fix a problem that does not exist,” said Bob Starkey.
One homeowner said the new regulations are vague and burdensome.
“When I moved into my home, we didn’t have all these regulations,” he said. “I would never have bought the place had I know this was coming, that’s for sure. These regulations seem to be trying to get rid of everybody who’s on the aquifer.”
Cheri Frank said the burden of aquifer protection falls unduly on homeowners when nearby city development on the east side of town is a larger issue.
“The burden is being put totally on the county residents at this point, and the city issues are not being address and haven’t been addressed,” she said.
Amandeep Pandher, who owns the Tumbleweed Express Gas Station, said the county’s regulations wouldn’t let him install new gas tanks when he bought the property in 2018 because that was considered an expansion of a nonconforming use. Meanwhile, the existing tanks were decades old.
“Please stop undermining your own credibility by moving the goal posts left and right,” he said.
He also accused the commissioners of punishing nearby homeowners when the commission really just wants his gas station to go away.
“We are the ones who rattled the whole cage and are the reason we are all here,” he said. “When we started as a gas station, we had no bad intention.”
Paul Taylor, speaking on behalf of Albany County Clean Water Advocates, which has been pushing for stricter regulations, said changes to the western boundary would further protect the aquifer from the introduction of hazardous materials. A minimum lot size requirement would slow development and the presence of associated contaminants.
“Abundant, clean water is a scare commodity in today’s world,” he said.
Conor Mullen, representing Sierra Club Wyoming, also spoke in favor of the amendments.
“We place a lot of value on world class resources such as the Casper Aquifer,” he said. “We’re extremely fortunate to live so close to the source of our drinking water here in Albany County.”
Jamie Egolf said the minimum lot size requirement was an important part of protecting the aquifer from further contamination.
“We should make sure that we have only a certain limited amount of septic systems on a given piece of property,” she said.
Among the amendments, future development is limited to a minimum lot size of 35 acres, with one dwelling permitted per 35 acres.
The western boundary of the zone is amended to follow section and quarter section lines, similar to the boundary defined in the city of Laramie’s Casper Aquifer Protection Plan.
A site-specific investigation is required for zoning certificates, subdivision permits, conditional use requests and zoning changes, and all such requests also require approval by the commission.
Gosar said the goal of amending the regulations was to incorporate the latest understanding of the aquifer and how to protect it.
“The APOZ is a living document and will require changes as more information becomes available,” he said.
Other intentions were to clarify the western boundary, align the APOZ regulations with Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality rules, and make the regulations easier to understand.
Gosar said the county would support any homeowner burdened with stricter septic system requirements and suggested that grant money might be available.
“In the end, it’s important for the health, economic development and recruitment of people and businesses that we protect the water,” he said. “I’ll be voting for these regulations because in my mind it’s the most prudent and best way forward.”
Ibarra said the county has known for years that the western boundary isn’t accurate, and landowners can petition to be excluded. Also, the DEQ already requires enhanced septic systems, and it doesn’t mandate what type.
“Our legacy to future generations will be that we all cared enough today to take measures to ensure the same quality of drinking water that we have all had the privilege to drink,” she said.
Richardson argued that the current regulations go too far, and further tightening them wasn’t necessary to match the scale of the risk.
“It actually wouldn’t bother me to do this if I thought this was a solution to a problem,” he said.
He said threats to the aquifer from development were overblown and the county should be spending its energy on other issues.
“There isn’t a lot of new development possible up there, and we’re not using our time well as a commission by focusing on the aquifer all the time,” he said.