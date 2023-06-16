Commission

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to allow overnight group camping at county parks, including Pioneer Trails Picnic Grounds, during their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 6.

During the Feb. 7 commissioner’s meeting, the Boy Scouts of America Local Troop 312, had requested permission from the commission to use Pioneer Trails Picnic Park for overnight scouting activities.

