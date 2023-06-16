SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to allow overnight group camping at county parks, including Pioneer Trails Picnic Grounds, during their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 6.
During the Feb. 7 commissioner’s meeting, the Boy Scouts of America Local Troop 312, had requested permission from the commission to use Pioneer Trails Picnic Park for overnight scouting activities.
After several conversations since the February meeting, a resolution was finally drafted.
There are 11 parks owned and maintained by Sweetwater County.
Restrictions and requirements for group camping are specified in the resolution:
- More than 10 people can camp at the park.
- A refundable damage deposit of $500 will be required
- The fee is $300 per stay.
- The maximum is 100 people in designated areas.
- Firewood cannot be gathered from the ground. Campers must bring their own fuel.
- Participants and permittees must comply with the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Commissioner Island Richards noted that this is a one-year plan to “see how it works out.” He said that $300 was a good starting point because of the cost for staff to prepare the sites and to clean up after the groups leave.
“The Boy Scouts of America support this resolution; they think while the $300 is a bit steep, they think it’s fair because we’re also going to provide bathroom services, which is something they’ve had to provide on their own in the past, so this saves them about $150,” Richards explained, saying that the resolution applies to all groups, not just youth groups. “At the same time, we didn’t want to open our campgrounds to long-term transients. The higher price solves that.”
Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld applauded the efforts made by Richards and their colleague, Robb Slaughter, commissioner, saying, “We need to do more of this across the county to support those groups and yet, maintain what we’re doing.”
Chairman Keaton West admitted that it “was a bigger issue” than he realized, and going through the process was “unique in that regard.”
Slaughter said that when the issue was originally brought to the commission’s attention, he was afraid the answer was going to be “no.”
“I felt we had an obligation to find some way to say ‘yes,’” said Slaughter. “It was important to spearhead a corporative group with the boy scouts and our public works department to facilitate this.”