The Albany County Board of Commissioners and Laramie City Council continue to move forward with plans to update regulations protecting the Casper Aquifer.
During a meeting Tuesday morning, the county commission approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and the county to hire a firm to conduct a technical review of the Casper Aquifer Protection Plan.
The technical review could cost up to $400,000, said Jennifer Curran, an attorney with the county attorney’s office.
“The county’s responsibility would be half that,” Curran said.
The City Council and County Commission have been working together on several joint efforts since the start of the year, one of which is an update to the plan. The original document was created as a joint effort that included numerous volunteers from the community. The city later created an updated version in 2008, while the county updated its own version in 2011.
The CAPP Intergovernmental Steering Committee includes Commissioner Sue Ibarra and council members Erin O’Doherty, Pat Gabriel and Sharon Cumbie. They plan to work in collaboration with the city/county Environmental Advisory Committee as they consider updates to the regulations.
The technical review will include a complete update of the plan itself to incorporate the most recent scientific data, a review of the city’s and county’s respective regulations and policy recommendations.
According to the MOU, the city will be lead party in contracting professional services, while both entities will assign a project manager.
“We’re ready to go forward once this is approved by both entities,” Ibarra said during a joint meeting of the two governing bodies on July 27.
County commissioners and city councilors expressed enthusiasm for the joint project.
“I think people are counting on the city government and county government to work together to tackle some of these issues,” Mayor Paul Weaver said during the July 27 meeting.
The Casper Aquifer provides a majority of Laramie’s drinking water and is the sole water source for numerous county residents who rely on well water. About 85% of the aquifer is located in the county, and 15% is within the city limits.