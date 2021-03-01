As landowners and land managers consider the clean-up and recovery work necessitated by last fall’s Mullen Fire, funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency could help get those projects underway.
During a meeting Tuesday morning, Albany County Fire Warden Chad Dinges told the Board of Commissioners the county can qualify for as much as $430,000 in grant money through FEMA’s Fire Management Assistance Grant program for post-fire hazard mitigation work.
Last year, anticipating a fire season that could be more expensive than usual because of COVID-19 limitations and the dry condition of fuels, fire fighters were proactive in aggressively treating small fires in an attempt to keep them from becoming large fires.
“We had a good amount of success early in the season,” he said. “That worked great until it didn’t.”
Initial suppression of last fall’s Mullen Fire, however, was hindered by dry fuel, rough terrain and hot weather, among other factors.
“There were too many stars aligned to be able to contain that monster,” he said.
The Mullen Fire, which burned more than 176,000 acres in Albany and Carbon counties, cost almost $45 million to suppress, Dinges said.
Dinges said his department is collaborating with the Albany County Emergency Management Agency and Wyoming State Forestry Division to secure grant funding for the next two years, which requires 25% in matching funds or in-kind donations.
According to Travis Pardue, an assistant district forester with the state division, the Mullen Fire burned about 3,100 acres of private land. Though that’s a small fraction of the total burn area, it includes 220 landowners who suffered the loss or damage of 66 homes. The community of Foxborough was hit the hardest, with 90% of its structures lost.
“There was a lot of damage done,” Pardue said.
Half the fire area was considered to be burned at a moderate or high level, making it vulnerable to erosion this spring and summer.
“It’s going to cause a lot of damage if we don’t do anything,” he said.
Mitigation efforts the county and state want to encourage for private landowners include clearing hazard and damaged trees, reseeding with native grasses and limiting runoff across bare ground with hay bales.
Dinges said clearing hazard trees from public and privates lands was a public safety issue.
“People are going to get hurt, and roads are going to get compromised by blow-overs,” he said. “That’s where my focus is going to be, pushing for safety issues and getting that stuff out of the way before people get hurt.”
Future collaborations with the U.S. Forest Service and Wyoming Game and Fish Department will include a focus on aerial spraying of pre-emergent herbicide to help cheatgrass from taking hold in vulnerable areas.
Commissioner Heber Richardson agreed with that priority.
“I’m freaked out about the idea of cheatgrass getting in there,” he said.
Pardue said Wyoming State Forestry also plans to work with the University of Wyoming Extension Office to disseminate information to landowners within the fire area about how to undertake recovery efforts on their property.