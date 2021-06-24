SUNDANCE (WNE) — A full fire ban went into effect across Crook County on Thursday when the county commissioners met to consider the request from Fire Warden Doug Leis and approve the associated ordinance.
Due to the high fire danger and the number of fires that local volunteers have tackled over the past couple of weeks, the commission agreed that the restrictions should begin the same day.
The resolution also recommends that the cities and towns within Crook County and the federal agencies managing the forests, Devils Tower National Monument and BLM follow suit in banning fireworks within their jurisdictions.
“If permitted, there is no guarantee that county fire units will be able to respond for assistance,” the resolution states.
According to the resolution, fireworks and outdoor fires including trash, camp and charcoal fires are now prohibited in the unincorporated areas of the county.
Smoking is prohibited except in enclosed vehicles or buildings, developed recreation sites or in a barren area at least three feet in diameter and cigarettes, cigars and pipe tobacco must be extinguished and disposed of properly and must not be thrown from vehicles.
The restrictions will remain in place until October 15 unless lifted earlier.