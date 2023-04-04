Yellowstone East Entrance sign 2

A swarm of about 60 earthquakes under Yellowstone Lake for two days in late March 2023 is not of major concern for scientists. The northern part of Yellowstone Lake where the earthquakes occurred has seen a lot of tremors over the years on the edge of a magma reservoir to the west.

 Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service

JACKSON — Scientists have called a swarm of about 60 earthquakes under Yellowstone Lake on March 28-29 “normal.”

Bob Smith, the University of Utah geologist who wrote the book on Yellowstone National Park’s geology, and Michael Poland, the scientist in charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, said as much Wednesday afternoon.

