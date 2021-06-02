The LGM-30 Minuteman is a U.S. land-based intercontinental ballistic missile, in service with the Air Force Global Strike Command. As of 2021, the LGM-30G Minuteman III version [a] is the only land-based ICBM in service in the United States and represents the land leg of the U.S. nuclear triad, along with the Trident submarine-launched ballistic missile and nuclear weapons carried by long-range strategic bombers. U.S. Air Force photo