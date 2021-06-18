GILLETTE (WNE) — The 103-acre Pine Haven Fire was 85% contained as of Thursday morning after reaching into Keyhole State Park and closing its Wind Creek Campground.
No one has been reported hurt by the fire that has burned one home, an outbuilding and two campers Wednesday, according to a Crook County press release.
“It burned up by Wind Creek Campground in Keyhole State Park,” said Crook County Public Health Response Coordinator Melanie Wilmer. “That is closed to the public at this time. (The fire) is on state and private land.”
Firefighters established a line around the fire and mop-up has started. Some fuel remains inside of the lines and will continue to burn and smolder. The cause of the fire is still unknown, the press release said.
Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents in the northwest section of Pine Haven and Highway 113 into the town has reopened. A timeline for when Wind Creek Campground will be reopened has not been announced.
The Pine Haven Volunteer Fire Department has been assisted by other volunteer fire departments in Crook County, Moorcroft, Carlile, Sundance, Aladdin, Hulett, Beulah and Oshoto.
The volunteer efforts were aided by more support from the Wyoming State Forestry, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Crook County Emergency Management, Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Forest Service, which all assisted with the multi-agency effort, the press release said.