WORLAND (WNE) — The Brokenback Creek Fire that started out as a half-acre fire quickly blew up to 1,300 acres in about five hours on Tuesday.
Ten Sleep Fire Department was dispatched at 11:19 to the initial fire call that is now being handled by the Bureau of Land Management with assistance from the Washakie County firefighters and Bighorn National Forest firefighters.
The Brokenback Creek Fire is burning in grass and brush about five miles northwest of Ten Sleep near the Tensleep–Hyattville Road, according to the BLM. BLM Wind River/Bighorn Basin District public affairs officer Sarah Beckwith said that the fire, as of about 3:30 p.m., was at 1,300 acres.
Residents are asked to avoid the Ten Sleep-Hyattville road to allow firefighters easy access to and from the fire.
Beckwith said the fire appears to be primarily on BLM land, but a closer examination of the perimeter would be completed later in the week to determine if there are other landowners involved.
She said the fire did start on public lands.
There was a Type 1 helicopter and a few single engine air tankers (SEATs) that had been mobilized to the fire. The fire was moving northeast.
No structures are immediately threatened, according to Beckwith. The cause of the fire is under investigation.