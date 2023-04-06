LARAMIE – The Forest Service proposes to seasonally close recreational shooting in the Pole Mountain Area of the Laramie Ranger District. The closure would prohibit shooting from March 31 to Sept. 10 each year to reduce user conflicts, resource damage and associated risks over public safety.

The shooting order would apply only to National Forest System land within Pole Mountain. The Pole Mountain unit is approximately 55,500 acres of NFS lands in Albany County, 12 miles southeast of Laramie and 30 miles west of Cheyenne along the Interstate 80 corridor.

