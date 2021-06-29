GILLETTE (WNE) — This year’s Fourth of July fireworks display at Cam-plex has been canceled.
For the last few weeks, the status of the event had been up in the air because of the hot, dry and windy conditions.
The Campbell County Fire Department and Campbell County Parks and Recreation came to a joint decision Friday morning to cancel the event “after carefully evaluating every possible scenario for safety reasons due to the hot, dry weather,” according to a press release.
Parks and Recreation Executive Director Dwayne Dillinger said the decision came down to the Fire Department not being able to guarantee it could have enough firefighters to man a crew at Cam-plex during the fireworks display.
Even though Gillette has received some moisture the last couple of days, the forecast has temperatures going back into the mid-90s next week through the Fourth, Dillinger said.
All other community events to celebrate the holiday, including the pancake feed, parade and activities at Bicentennial Park, will go on as planned.
307 Patriots had planned activities at Morningside Park leading up to the fireworks display. Recreation Superintendent Adam Gibson said the group still plans on having those activities from 6-9 p.m. on the Fourth of July. It includes Fun on the Go and Gillette Main Street, as well as food vendors, face painting and other activities.
It is the first time since 2016 that the fireworks display was canceled.