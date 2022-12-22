RAWLINS – The Rawlins City Council continued the discussion concerning the Glenn Addition water rate increase during the meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Local residents first spoke up about the recent increase in the water rates at the Glenn Addition during the public comment portion of the council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
On the same day of the meeting, Rawlins community relations coordinator Mira Miller sent out a press release concerning the increase.
“The Glenn Addition is unique within our community. It is a section of agriculture land owned by many different people. However, they are all served by one master meter. When the water rates were studied and ultimately increased, it was found that the Glenn Addition, as a whole, uses approximately 450,000 gallons per month, totaling $1,566 per month. If this is divided by the 56 corrals, this is an averaged use charge of $28/month,” Miller stated.
Included in the bill is the $28 averaged use charge, the $29.48 water base rate, the $12 landfill maintenance fee and the $6 recycling fee; which totals $75.48 per month.
Now, the Glenn Addition bills are $75 per month.
During the Dec. 20 meeting, finance director and interim city manager Tom Sarvey said that he was able to meet with the owners of the corrals from the Glenn Addition on the Friday night prior to that meeting.
“I feel that we had a very positive talk with each other,” Sarvey said.
Sarvey also shared the rates from the study that came through the consultant.
“If you look at the old rates, we used to charge a monthly minimum of $14. That was the old rate and that’s all that was billed, as far as water went to the owners at the time, plus the landfill and the recycling at the time.” he said. “The $14 was just the monthly minimum before.”
Sarvey also said, “When the water rate study was done, we took the rates that went through a master meter that went to a plant edition. We have a master mater that all of the water would flow through. It went toward the addition.
“So, the original rates that we set were for the flow, which hadn’t been charged till now because as I said, it was just a monthly minimum.”
During the Dec. 6 meeting, resident Austin Thomas said that she was not made aware of the increase until she saw the press release released on Facebook a little under an hour prior to the city council meeting.
Miller said that aside from posting on Facebook, the information is also posted on the city’s website, www.rawlinswy.gov.
Thomas also mentioned the issues with water main breaks.
“We’re paying this increase yet nothing is getting fixed. Why? Where does the money go?” she said.
Mayor Terry Weickum addressed Thomas’ question.
“It takes a while to collect the money to fix the problem,” Weickum said.
Additionally, the charges at the Glenn Addition are now more in line with the rest of the community.
Miller stated that in the past, the Glenn Addition was charged only for the water base rate, landfill maintenance fee and recycling maintenance fee.
“Although a jump from $32 per month to $75 per month is a big increase, this is in line with the city’s commitment to provide a reliable water system and to have the cost of service divided fairly,” Miller stated.
During the Dec. 20 meeting, a petition from the Glenn Addition owners to “immediately repeal the rate increase for the following negotiation that is supported by the residents of Rawlins” was presented.
In the petition, the users/owners of the Glenn Addition asked that a $40 credit be issued to all 56 of the owners/payers of the Glenn Addition. They requested that it be applied to the January bill in order to offset/correct the bill that was sent out in December.
The petition states, “That would be a total cost of $2,240. We offer the following options moving forward in lieu of charging $75.”
The first option proposed in the petition is a total flat rate fee per lot at the Glenn Addition and the removal of the $6 recycling fee and $12 landfill fee from all of the future bills.
The second option proposed in the petition is that the rate be figured based off of a split 450,000 gallons making it 225,000.
“...since the Glenn Addition has a shared meter, with serious questions being raised about the validity of the 450,000 gallons used in the initial math equation,” the petition states.
Resident Thomas also represented the Glenn Addition users/owners during the discussion of the petition.
“The Glenn Addition owners and the petitioners have both been willing to come to terms,” Thomas said. “After speaking with Mr. Sarvey, I really think we can come to an agreement. I really like the idea of readjusting and estimating.”
Resident Barbara Dorrell also spoke up during the Dec. 20 meeting concerning the Glenn Addition water rate increase.
“In past years, there have been discussions about water rate increases. The city has always allowed for a minimum 25% reduction from the meter readings, due to the poor infrastructure that we have available down there,” Dorrell said. “It’s no one’s fault. That’s just saying that as a consumer of water, it’s not my responsibility for the infrastructure. My responsibilities are from the tap on.”
The next meeting is set for Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7:30 p.m.