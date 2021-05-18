CODY — Yellowstone area grizzlies are making more appearances as the weather warms, including a video captured last week that shows a grizzly bluff-charging a nearby woman filming three bears in the Park.
In Washington, D.C., Wyoming elected officials are continuing to push for the species to be delisted.
As part of ongoing efforts to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will conduct grizzly bear capture operations in areas of northwest Wyoming beginning this spring and continuing through early fall.
Department biologists will trap in both front and backcountry areas. All areas will have major access points marked with warning signs. All trap sites will be posted with area closure signs in the direct vicinity of trap sites. It is critical that all members of the public heed these signs. When captured, animals are collared, released on site, and monitored in accordance with strict guidelines developed jointly by G&F and the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team.
The annual monitoring of this population is vital to the ongoing management and conservation of grizzly bears in Wyoming. Information obtained through these efforts is used to assess the status and health of grizzly bears in the ecosystem and provides insight into population dynamics critical to demonstrate the continued recovery of the Greater Yellowstone population.
Officials are also working with the public to keep encounters to a minimum.
G&F reminds people to be cautious around wildlife during the spring. They may be encountering wildlife that hasn’t seen humans in months, so practicing safety and outdoor awareness is important.