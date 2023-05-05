Grizzly
Shutterstock

POWELL — Responding to the scene of a dead grizzly bear Monday, officials found a mature boar shot and killed just off the North Fork Highway at MP 14 near the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park.

Two employees working at Sleeping Giant stumbled upon the scene early Monday morning. The bear was discovered already deceased across the road from the Newton Spring Picnic Site. Wanting to remain anonymous but willing to talk to the Tribune, they said the scene was “a mess.”

