Land being preserved in Carbon County

More than 1,000 acres of land is being preserved near Saratoga in Carbon County.
The Waliser family, working with the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust, is conserving the 1,421 acres of land of the Waliser Ranch near Saratoga, according to a Wednesday announcement from the land trust. This is occurring via an agricultural conservation easement, according to the organization.
This is being funded by the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the ConocoPhillips Spirit of Conservation Program, through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
“This project will ensure continued agricultural use, providing forage for cattle and other livestock, and will also benefit big game animals, greater sage-grouse and hundreds of migratory bird species dependent on these lands,” said Wyoming's NRCS state conservationist, Astrid Martine, in the news release. The release said that as "the Upper North Platte River Valley experiences continued development pressure, conservation of working lands remains important for the future of agriculture, the local economy, wildlife, and open space."
The Waliser Ranch was originally settled, by Ray Waliser’s great-grandparents, in the 1870s when the great-grandfather worked for the railroad in Fort Steele. "The ranch is located within greater sage-grouse core area and big game seasonal ranges. Irrigated hay meadows provide wetland habitat for migratory birds and forage for livestock," the release noted.