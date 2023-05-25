CHEYENNE — Motorists on one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares got an unexpected surprise Wednesday evening as a landspout tornado formed on airport property south of Dell Range Boulevard.

Several residents posted images of the weather phenomenon on Facebook, along with questions about why the citywide tornado sirens hadn’t gone off.

