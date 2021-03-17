CHEYENNE – A historic winter storm that brought nearly 31 inches of snow to Cheyenne last weekend caused some slight damage to the Wyoming State Capitol, but the weather’s impacts to the building were quickly taken care of, in part with the help of a few state lawmakers who were nearby.
After the heaviest bands of snow fell overnight Saturday, House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, learned from a security official Sunday morning that there was water dripping into the House floor from the chamber’s skylight due to a vent that was blown open, allowing snow to get inside the building. After coming to the Capitol from his nearby residence, Barlow called Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, another lawmaker living near the Capitol, to help him get rid of the ice and snow that had built up inside the ceiling vent.
“He came in, and we spent a solid eight hours removing snow and ice and blocking off the vent, which was allowing it to blow in on Sunday,” Barlow said Tuesday. “Capitol staff couldn’t get here, and we could, so we hopefully took care of what we could in a meaningful way and prevented further damage.”
Barlow and Crago, who were joined in the cleanup effort by Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, later Sunday afternoon, eventually sealed up the vent with plywood.
The cleanup effort continued Monday, as there was also some snow and ice stuck in the ceiling of the Senate chamber, albeit less than on the House side. Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, was joined by Barlow to remove the snow and ice on his side of the Capitol on Monday.
“If something needs to be done and I’m available, I’ll try to be helpful, and that’s all I was doing with that,” Barlow said.
Damage to the ceiling and the chamber floors was minimal, according to legislative staff. Barlow said he showed the impact to Gov. Mark Gordon on Tuesday morning, and as the House speaker put it, “if you went, you might not know anything happened.”
While the snowstorm had little effect on the Capitol itself, it did throw a curveball to the Wyoming Legislature, which is about halfway through its month-long session. After not convening Monday and Tuesday due to weather conditions, the Legislature planned to resume its activities Wednesday, though given the snow, some lawmakers could participate virtually.
“We’ve got quite a few members out of town, so we’re looking at how do we do work tomorrow and do good work and use our time meaningfully, with maybe not all the members being able to get here,” Barlow said.