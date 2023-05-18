SWEETWATER COUNTY — Eric Bingham, land use director for Sweetwater County, took a trip to Buckboard Marina on Saturday, May 13, to gather information about the facility due to the controversial land swap proposal.
“There have been some massive improvements to that building.” said Bingham, noting that he had looked at the existing restaurant, bar and small convenience store.
Contrary to complaints that there isn’t a bait and tackle shop on the property, Bingham mentioned he had seen one.
“The bait and tackle shop is in a separate building.”
He added that there is also an operational RV campground.
Bingham concluded that there are two issues regarding public comment about the boundary adjustment. The first issue is the concerns of compliance with the existing permit, such as lack of fuel sales.
Bingham discovered that the previous tanks that were on-site were not in compliance, as determined by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). Those tanks were removed. He said that bringing in new tanks would cost $280,000. He pointed out that the owner (Tony Valdez) isn’t refusing to sell fuel, “it’s just the issue of high cost.”
“A concern from the public is that the quarter mile is going to extend further out and will take away some other additional dispersed camping potentially,” Bingham said.
According to Bingham, Valdez had said that he has been working with the forest service in hopes that the buffer zone would stay the way it is so that it doesn’t take away any additional camping.
Regarding the May 19 public scoping period, Bingham believed that they didn’t have sufficient time to go through the information before the deadline.
“I feel we’re rushed right now,” Bingham said, noting that information is usually shared at town hall meetings and that it would have helped the public know exactly what Buckboard Marina is doing.
Commissioner Island Richards pointed out that the commission didn’t have the opportunity to “go through a discovery process” until three days before the comment deadline and that Buckboard Marina’s plans need to be reviewed through a true public process.
“I think the forest service dropped the ball on this.”
Chairman Keaton West agreed, saying that the forest service “jumped the gun and got everyone worked up.”
West said, “There may be some cooperative aspects to the change, but it feels like we’re kind of being backed into a corner and ultimately, the politicians always get the slap. More importantly, we want to do what’s best for the constituents.”
Dr. Mary Thoman, commissioner, expressed that the forest service needs to “get it in high gear.”
“It’s a family, it’s sweat equity, it is good economic development for the county,” she said, referring to Buckboard Marina. “It is the only game we have on the lake that belongs to Wyoming. They have done an exemplary job of making it presentable, beautiful and functional. I can’t commend them enough.”
Thoman was also on-site with Bingham during the tour. She believes Valdez and his family are “trying to do some good things for our county,” but reminded her colleagues that they have constituent complaints. She suggested that the commission write a letter, saying that it should go through the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA).
Commissioner Robb Slaughter said, “The marina is a very important asset for Sweetwater County. I certainly want to see it succeed.
“My concern is that there’s been a tremendous amount of disinformation and a lack of communication on what’s going on,” he expressed, saying that he hadn’t heard about the buffer zone until the meeting. “The public is upset because what they’re hearing is there’s going to be a land transfer and due to this land transfer, they’re not going to be able to recreate on the South Buckboard side any longer.
“That’s not the case.”
“What we’re doing is applying the law that’s been in place for a long time, but the public needs to understand that and they don’t,” he explained. “I don’t have any negative feelings towards Buckboard Marina or their owners, but I believe that it’s imperative that we get the best information we can.”
Slaughter pointed out that the “big thing is getting the information out to the public.”
He concurred with Thoman that the commission needs to suggest to the forest service that there should be a new process before going forward with the land swap and let the public have the time to learn these issues.
Thoman said that he (Valdez) is leasing the marina to operate it as a business.
“It’s the only one in Wyoming that’s operating on Flaming Gorge right now,” she said. “He has the right to say it is a private lease and to try to fully develop it. I think that’s important for the public to understand.”
She pointed out that there are 375 miles of shoreline.
“He’s only asking for a little piece to develop it to the maximum extent so that people don’t shoot rifles over the top of their heads and throw toilet paper across the bay and camping.”
Thoman described the south bay as a “trash pit.”
“You can’t blame him for wanting to improve the esthetics of the area,” she mentioned.
Richards pointed out that the forest service determines how the vendor complies with the permit, not the commission.
“We’ve heard that there’s extenuating circumstances in each of those issues; we’ve got falling water, we’ve got a fuel system that was basically condemned by the EPA, we have a pump out station that was owned by the forest service that has nothing to do with the vendor in this case.”
“People think this plan is going to eliminate their ability to camp on South Buckboard, but what we’ve learned is that in recent years, they haven’t been legally allowed to camp there,” Richards stated. “That’s up to the forest service to enforce. It’s not up to Buckboard to enforce, and it’s clearly not up to us to enforce.”
Richards proposed that “this particular amendment should be denied in favor of a more thorough NEPA process that everybody can participate in.”
The commission voted in favor to move forward with allowing Bingham to draft a letter indicating that the commission would prefer that the process would go through the NEPA process and allow the chairman to sign any necessary letters to go with that.
Richards said, “I would like to see Mr. Valdez and his family to have the opportunity to grow that into an amazing facility, but I think it needs to go through the proper process.”