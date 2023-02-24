WYDOT snow plow

A snowplow is shown on I-80 west of Rawlins on Thursday in this photo from WYDOT. 

CHEYENNE – Despite long hours and hard work by Wyoming Department of Transportation snowplow operator crews, massive drifting along Interstate 80 means the closure will extend through Friday.

After working through the night, crews will reevaluate conditions in the morning to determine an updated estimated reopening time based on current conditions and forecasted weather, especially forecasted winds.

