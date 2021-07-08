WORLAND (WNE) –- The second earthquake in four months south of Ten Sleep struck about 3:17 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey website.
The quake measured 4. 1 magnitude 42 kilometers south of Ten Sleep (14 miles) with a depth of 14.4 kilometers (8.9 miles).
No damage was reported but several people reported feeling the quake.
The previous quake this year was 9 kilometers further south of Ten Sleep on April 13 at 6:22 a.m. The magnitude was nearly identical to Sunday’s at 3.9. Depth was 11.9 kilometers.
The location in April was nearly identical to the location of two quakes in 2017, one a 2.5 magnitude quake on Nov. 5, 2017, listed as 52 kilometers south of Ten Sleep with a depth of 5 kilometers; and another a 2.6 magnitude 51km (31.7 miles) south of Ten Sleep on Oct. 31, 2017. Both quakes were just southwest of the one in April.
In 2017 there were five earthquakes south of Ten Sleep, according to the U.S.G.S. earthquake information at earthquake.usgs. gov.
In addition to the two quakes noted above the other three were a magnitude of 4.0 on Nov. 3, 35.4 miles south of Ten Sleep (57 km), a 3.2 magnitude on Oct. 31, 34.7 miles south of Ten Sleep (56km), a 2.9 magnitude a 2.6 magnitude 31.7 miles (51km) south of Ten Sleep on Nov. 5.
The quake Sunday of 4.1 magnitude was the largest magnitude of the quakes since 2000.
According to the W yoming State Geological Survey there are several fault lines in the area including a Tensleep Fault and a Big Trails Fault.