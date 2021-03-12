CHEYENNE – Thursday morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Jared Allen offered a briefing on the “impactful winter storm” heading toward Laramie County and Cheyenne, updating snowfall predictions and the peak times of concern.
Currently, NWS has a Winter Storm Watch in effect for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska’s Panhandle region, believing the storm will strike between 5 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Monday. However, NWS anticipates bumping the watch status up to a warning and issuing localized blizzard warnings as the center of the storm descends on the region.
Allen said NWS expects this to be “a significant winter storm,” a storm that could “rival past significant spring snowstorms.”
Still, because NWS doesn’t yet know the exact track of this storm, meteorologists can’t precisely predict snowfall amounts. But totals are increasing from Wednesday’s estimates, especially for Cheyenne. If everything comes together just right, NWS said, this could be a record-breaker.
As of Thursday morning, NWS gives the Arlington to Cheyenne corridor – the epicenter of the heaviest snowfall, according to NWS maps – a 91% probability of at least 12 inches of snow, and an 80% probability of 18 inches. However, these totals could double, with 30 to 36 inches of snow accumulating, depending on the storm track.
The heaviest snowfall is likely between mid-morning Saturday and midnight Sunday.
To make matters worse, NWS is looking at northeasterly winds of 35-45 mph Saturday and Sunday, with Cheyenne getting the upper end of that blast. This could create wind chills in the 5- to 15-degree range, especially dangerous for livestock, particularly cattle with calves.
Road conditions are likely to be at their worst between 6 a.m. Saturday and early Monday morning, with the Interstate 25 corridor between Cheyenne and Casper, and the Interstate 80 corridor between Arlington and the Nebraska Panhandle expected to be “severely impacted.”
NWS will be offering more updates as the storm approaches.
For more information, visit http://weather.gov/cheyenne.