PINE BLUFFS – Waste from Pine Bluffs Distilling and Wyoming Malting Company is threatening the health of the Pine Bluffs lagoon system.
Monday night, the Pine Bluffs Town Council passed a motion requesting a proposed solution in the near future.
Chris Lidstone, town engineer, told the council that if the problem is not addressed soon, and the wastewater containing the distillery’s sewage and production waste continues to discharge into the town’s system, “we would overload the lagoon and would probably be out of compliance with the Department of Environmental Quality’s rules and regulations.”
Right now, elevated levels of organics caused by malting and distilling operations are robbing the lagoon of oxygen. While Lidstone said there’s still “time to sort things out,” he said he’s not sure exactly how much time there is.
“We have a functioning system that portrayed a significant future,” Mark Davidson, a professional engineer with Sunrise Engineering, explained to the town council. “With recent data coming from the labs, it would appear that future has been compromised. … It’s coming in so robbed of oxygen that it’s disrupting that biological activity.”
Mayor Alan Curtis said he first learned of the issue back in February, when an engineering firm representing Cheyenne LEADS – the not-for-profit economic development group that owns the facility used by Wyoming Malting and Pine Bluffs Distilling – approached the town about dumping additional waste materials into the lagoon system.
“We did not accept that,” Curtis said. So long as it meets regulation, the distillery is permitted to dump its wastewater in the lagoon, but over the past few months, engineers have noticed irregularities in the biological environment of the lagoon.
The engineers’ analysis raised concerns that some of those chemical and biological irregularities were potentially a result of the discharge from the distillery.
Then, late last month, Curtis attended a meeting with Cheyenne LEADS, Wyoming Malting/Pine Bluffs Distilling and their engineers, and said he “came away from that meeting a little concerned about the continuing of pumping their product into our system.”
Curtis said Cheyenne LEADS – which was not present at Monday night’s meeting and did not return a call from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle seeking comment Tuesday – then suggested the town allow for the continued pumping of the suspected liquid and pursue federal and state dollars to handle any subsequent damages.
“I am concerned about that recommendation, since I represent all the residents and businesses of Pine Bluffs,” Curtis said. “To allow that to happen is not for me to do. I think that’s a decision this governing body needs to make.”
At Monday night’s meeting, Curtis said he’s concerned about the “longevity and the life of that lagoon system.” The lagoon system is a little over 30 years old, and as long as it is not compromised, it should serve the needs of the community for decades to come.
“We’ve wrapped a lot of our future ideas for this town, in terms of growth and housing, around (the lagoon’s) ability to provide for us without additional expense,” Curtis said. “The long-term sustainability of that lagoon is important to me, and probably to every resident in Pine Bluffs. I think it might be fair to make a request that Malting come to us with some kind of proposal.”