Rawlins-motel-Google-Street-View

This abandoned motel in Rawlins is part of a brownfields effort to clean up hazards and revitalize the town.

 Google Street View via WyoFile

Rawlins will receive a $500,000 Brownfields Assessment grant to develop cleanup and revitalization plans for some 20 properties in an effort to remediate environmental and human health hazards while giving the town’s economy a boost.

The grant is part of the Biden administration’s effort to accelerate cleanup of brownfield sites — properties where toxic chemicals and other hazards dissuade redevelopment. The money comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and is intended to further federal environmental justice initiatives.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus