GUERNSEY (WNE) –- The combined efforts of multiple agencies have led to 100% containment of the Saw Mill Fire on Friday, July 23.
The fire was initially reported on July 16 in the impact area in the North Training areas of Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center. The fire impacted approximately 1,300 acres of the north training area and 150 acres of private land. Camp Guernsey officials have been in contact with the landowner.
Multiple resources, personnel, and agencies answered the call to support the effort. Teams from Camp Guernsey, Hartville, Guernsey, Guernsey Rural, Glendo, State Forestry, Palmer Canyon, Wheatland, West Virginia, and Jefferson County in Colorado all contributed personnel and resources to firefighting efforts.
The Wyoming Army National Guard activated three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with water buckets to provide fire suppression when the fire moved to an area not accessible by ground.
The Guard completed approximately 130 drops on the blaze, releasing up to 900 U.S. gallons (3,405 liters) of water per drop. The Guard extends its heartfelt thanks to the local responders and the community for its outpour of donations.
“I can’t thank our mutual aid partners along with the Forestry Department enough,” said Lt. Col. Chris Troesh, Camp Guernsey base operations manager. “Partnerships are key to success in any wildfire situation, and the cooperation of our mutual partners was essential in containing this fire in the time that we did.”
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.